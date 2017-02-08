After signing with the Baltimore Ravens last offseason, Eric Weddle proved himself, again, as an elite player in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus' Michael Renner.

"No safety in the NFL could match [Weddle's] all-around consistency and it earned him a well-deserved spot in the top 10 of PFF’s top 101 players for 2016."

Former BYU star and current member of the NBA D-League's Texas Legends, Kyle Collinsworth was featured in a recent interview feature posted on the Legends YouTube page. Collinsworth spoke about his LDS mission, his time at BYU and his experience so far in the NBA D-League.