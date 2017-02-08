All throughout January, Deseret News photojournalists captured moments of great emotion.

One touching moment comes from the funeral of former BYU football coach LaVell Edwards. His wife, Patti Edwards, was photographed hugging a family friend after the graveside service. Former team members, such as quarterback Jim McMahon and wide receiver Adam Haysbert, also gathered at Edwards' memorial service to show their love and respect. Some family members and friends wrote letters in memory of the former coach.

Salt Lake City residents also gathered to express their feelings about the proposed homeless resource centers. In a Sugarhouse Community Council meeting and public workshop, Utahns shared their concerns about the homeless with Mayor Jackie Biskupski and Salt Lake City Council member Derek Kitchen. Local volunteers also took part in an annual survey of the state's homeless, commissioned by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Other moments include a mother and father welcoming their newborn identical twins into the world on New Year's Day, a mother and son riding a snow tube together, and a child with autism playing with his furry friend.

