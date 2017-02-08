Recruiting never ends, which means college football coaching staffs around the country are well into the process of evaluating prospects for 2018, even though 2017’s National Signing Day was just one week ago.

The state of Utah is primed to once again produce a bevy of talent, and some analysts have already declared the state’s 2018 crop of prospects will be deeper than the 2017 class, which saw a number of the nation’s Top 300 prospects, plus many more, sign with Power 5 schools.

Here’s an early look at some of the top players in the state to track over the next year (prospects are listed in alphabetical order).

ALREADY COMMITTED PROSPECTS:

Five top prospects in the state have already committed to a school. Interestingly, all five have pledged to stay in the state, as four have committed to BYU and one to the University of Utah.

Tevita Fotu, tight end/defensive end, Herriman: The younger brother of Utes big freshman Leki Fotu, Tevita Fotu is large in his own right at 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds. He committed to the Cougars in December.

Jaren Kump, offensive lineman, Herriman: Another Mustang who is already committed to the Cougars for 2018, Kump pledged clear back in June, almost immediately after receiving a scholarship offer.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pounder was recently invited to The Opening, a showcase of some of the region’s top talent.

Greatful for an invite to the Opening Regionals @TheOpening pic.twitter.com/1SjtQDIF4o — Jaren Kump (@jarenkump68) January 27, 2017

Nathan Latu, defensive end/tight end, Olympus: Latu and his twin brother Cameron also committed to BYU last June. After an impressive showing at the U.S. Army National Combine in January, Cameron Latu decommitted and has since received numerous scholarship offers from elite programs such as Alabama and USC, but Nathan Latu is still committed to the Cougars.

Nathan Latu stands 6-foot-4 and weighs about 215 pounds.

Hunter Lotulelei, defensive lineman, Highland: One of two players pledged to the University of Utah for 2018 thus far (California quarterback Jack Sears is the other), Lotulelei also committed last June. The 6-foot-3, 280-pounder would be carrying on a family tradition by playing for the Utes, as he is the first cousin of Star and Lowell Lotulelei.

Connor Pay, offensive lineman, Lone Peak: Yet another commit from last June, the 6-foot-6, 290-pounder was also a participant at the U.S. Army National Combine in Dallas last month.

OTHER PROSPECTS TO WATCH:

Junior Angilau, offensive lineman, East: One of the members of the Leopards’ vaunted offensive line, the 6-foot-5, 280-pound Angilau has scholarship offers from BYU, Utah and Utah State, according to scout.com.

Cammon Cooper, quarterback, Lehi: The most highly touted signal caller from Utah over the past few years, the 6-foot-4, 185-pound Cooper already has scholarship offers from most of the schools in the Pac-12.

Extremely grateful to have been offered by Washington State University‼️ #GoCougs #WAZZU 🐾 pic.twitter.com/gEZjnJMKUB — Cammon Cooper ☀️ (@CammonC) December 19, 2016

Jackson Cravens, defensive tackle, Timpview: Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing about 270 pounds, Cravens’ first scholarship offer came from Vanderbilt, and he received one from the University of Utah in late January.

Thankful to receive an offer from the University of Utah! pic.twitter.com/yEjpRfDasY — Jackson Cravens (@JacksonCravens) January 26, 2017

Dallin Holker, tight end, Lehi: The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Holker has gained some steam as of late, landing offers from BYU and Oregon State just before the Feb. 1 Signing Day. He previously had received offers from Utah State and SUU.

Very excited to say I have received my 4th offer from the University Of Oregon State! pic.twitter.com/fbhL0LDm2i — Dallin Holker (@D_HOLKER) January 27, 2017

Cameron Latu, linebacker/defensive end, Olympus: The 6-foot-5, 230-pound Latu is, without question, the hottest prospect in the state right now. The former BYU commit has rolled in five Power 5 offers over the last two weeks, in addition to the two he already had. He visited Alabama the weekend of Jan. 28, when he received an offer from the Crimson Tide.

Blessed to receive an offer from THE UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA🐘🔴 // #RollTide✌🏽 pic.twitter.com/lEvEaEFE8Z — Cameron Latu🌴 (@cameronlatu40) January 28, 2017

Paul Maile, defensive tackle, East: At 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, Maile has offers from the three in-state FBS schools, plus Colorado and Oregon State, among others.

Salua Masina, linebacker, Brighton: The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Masina is the latest in his family who will be looking to play for a Power 5 school, as he holds scholarship offers from numerous Pac-12 schools.

Tennessee Pututau, linebacker/defensive end, Cottonwood: Pututau is another player who will be looking to follow in family footsteps, as he is the cousin of Howard, Fua and Taniela Pututau, all of whom are lined up to play at the University of Utah (Howard is a redshirt freshman, Fua is a 2016 signee who is on an LDS mission and Taniela is a 2017 signee who will leave on a mission after high school.

Extremely thankful to have received an offer from The University of Oregon! ☝🏾🙏🏾 #WinTheDay #OregonDucks pic.twitter.com/7LH66hJHAD — Tennessee (@Pu2tau) December 16, 2016

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Tennessee Pututau has offers from numerous Power 5 schools, in addition to BYU and Utah State.

Penei Sewell, offensive lineman, Desert Hills: Sewell is the prize of the 2018 class as far as Beehive State prospects go. The 6-foot-5, 285-pound tackle is ranked the No. 54 prospect in the country by scout.com (the sixth-best offensive tackle) and has scholarship offers from around the country, including numerous offers from SEC schools.

He is the latest in a long line of Sewells to be primed to play collegiately. His brother Nephi recently signed with Nevada, where he’ll join his brother, Gabriel.

Very Grateful to say that I've received an offer from USC!! #FightOn ✌️ pic.twitter.com/z1Bzv3f7P2 — Penei Sewell 🇦🇸 (@peneisewell58) January 25, 2017

Sam Vakalahi, offensive lineman, East: Standing 6-foot-2 and approaching 300 pounds, Vakalahi has offers from in-state schools, a number of Pac-12 teams and Wisconsin, among others.