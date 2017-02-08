Playing against historical and long time neighboring rival American Fork, Pleasant Grove settled down and pushed their game plan to defeat American Fork for the second time this season, 60-44, and gave themselves another region win.

"You can't slow down," Pleasant Grove head coach Randy McAllister said. "All of our players are tired and bruised a bit, but when you are in the middle of the season, you have to grind out every game. Our kids are all healthy and in pretty good shape, but we have to help them stay that way."

The Vikings controlled the opening tip and went downcourt to get on the scoreboard first. The shot went up but hit the rim and bounced into American Fork's hands. Cavemen senior forward Jake Whitehead put the first points on the board as he hit a great shot from beyond the arc, putting the Cavemen out in front to begin the game, 3-0. After that, both teams focused more on defense, but the scoring stayed quite even. At the end of the first period, the Vikings led 15-13 on five treys.

The second period was more productive for the Vikings as they scored 21 points to American Fork's eight. At the half, the Vikings were up 36-21, with momentum on their side.

"The chemistry between the players is the best it's been since I've been here," McAllister said. "The players, the parents and the coaches work very well together, and it shows on the court."

In the first half, the Vikings scored on nine treys. Of their 36 points, 27 came from long range.

"It helps when your players hit their shots," McAllister said. "It makes the job a lot easier."

During the second half, the Cavemen scored 23 points and the Vikings scored 24 points, bringing the final score to 60-44 in favor of the Vikings.

American Fork scored on two treys, 13 field goals and went 12 of 17 from the charity stripe. American Fork now has a region record of 2 wins and 7 losses and an overall record of 9 wins and 11 losses.

The Vikings scored on 11 treys, 11 field goals and went five of five from the foul line. Pleasant Grove now has a region record of 7 wins and 1 loss and an overall record of 17 wins and 2 losses.

Pleasant Grove will play its next two games at home.

"Riverton gave us all we could handle last time," McAllister said. "We were lucky to get a win in that game. Lehi is always tough to play, and we can't let down, and that night is Senior Night. It's going to be tough. I hope the stands will be full."

Kent Allen lives in Pleasant Grove and reports on Pleasant Grove High School varsity sports for Deseret Connect.