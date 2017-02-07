AMERICAN FORK — While an airball might make most basketball players cringe, it simply means an easier offensive rebound opportunity for the American Fork girls basketball team.

“I think it’s awesome when your coach doesn’t care if you miss,” Taylor Franson said after the Cavemen beat their toughest region rival Pleasant Grove 57-49 Tuesday night. “That’s one of the things we say all the time is you don’t have to make it, but you have to shoot it. And then we go, and that’s one of our goals is to get rebounds. We can’t get rebounds if we’re not getting shots up.”

A number of things set the team apart when it comes to style of play. But the philosophy that "there is no such thing as a bad shot" may be the most unique aspect of the team’s game plan.

Franson and her teammates said it gives them freedom and confidence, and in her case, a chance to show off her best skill.

“I love rebounding,” she said. “I think it gives me more opportunities to do what I’m good at.”

Franson, at 6-2, also had the unusual opportunity of taking on Pleasant Grove’s unusually tall and athletic post players — 6-7 Sara Hamson and 6-5 Malli Valgardson. Hamson led the Vikings with 14 points, while Valgardson added six points and Malia Brown scored eight.

“That team is really good,” Clayton said. “They pose (a) unique set of problems. You just can’t simulate 6-4 and 6-7.”

The strategy was simple — run.

“Run them into the ground,” Clayton said. “Run them until they’re tired because we’re going to play 12 or 13, and I don’t know if they feel comfortable playing more than seven.”

He said fatigue is most often a factor in the second and fourth quarters. Tuesday, it was the second quarter in which the Cavemen built a 10-point lead heading into halftime. Pleasant Grove came back in the third quarter, but then American Fork capitalized on what Clayton called “fatigue mistakes that turned into easy baskets for us.”

The Cavemen were led by Taylor Moeaki, who scored 24 points, while Addie Holmstead added eight points.

Franson said she wasn’t intimidated by the height advantage her opponents had, but instead saw it as a chance for her to try some different techniques and strategies to score and defend.

“It’s kid of fun just to sew what I can get away with,” said Franson, who finished with five points. “It’s a good challenge for me. … It’s just fun to play against them and see what we can get away with. They’re obviously amazing players. … They’re definitely bigger than me, but size doesn’t always matter if you use your body in the right way.”

Franson only scored five points, but one of those buckets — a second quarter underhanded shot from under the basket that was heavily defended — did make her coach sweat just a little.

“It was one of those, ‘No, no, oh, yes, yes!” Clayton said laughing. “'What are you doing?' to 'Oh, good, that went in.'”