PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Pleasant Grove handled American Fork with little trouble, winning 60-44 on Tuesday night, thanks to a second quarter surge.

It was a tight first quarter with both teams making shots early. Pleasant Grove was on fire from deep early, making five 3-pointers in the opening period. Every shot the Vikings made in the first quarter was from deep, compared to the Cavemen, who were hitting shots from everywhere on the court. PG held a 15-13 point lead going into the second quarter.

Then the Vikings turned it on. They went on a 15-3 run in the second quarter, forcing turnovers and knocking down shots. It started when Matthew Van Komen got an and-one layup, and then Kawika Akina and Casey Brown knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers. American Fork finally started to make baskets toward the end of the quarter, but the damage was done. Pleasant Grove held a 15-point lead at halftime.

American Fork needed to get on a run early in the third quarter to have any hope of a comeback, but the anticipated run never came. Pleasant Grove did not let up and went on a 6-0 run out of the gate, after Van Komen made a couple of baskets. The Cavemen got a little momentum when Trey Stewart blocked a shot and passed to Jake Whitehead for a dunk, but Jake Jensen silenced American Fork with back-to-back buckets. American Fork faced a 52-33 deficit at the end of the third quarter.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, it was too late for American Fork. The Cavemen slightly cut into the Vikings lead when they started to play some pressure defense, but it was too little, too late, and PG won 60-44, to give American Fork its seventh straight loss. American Fork needs a miracle to make the playoffs.

Casey Brown led Pleasant Grove with 13 points, and Isaac Johnson led American Fork with 13 pointsn. Keanu Akina added 11 points to the Vikings win.

Pleasant Grove (17-2, 7-1) travel to Riverton to take on the Silverwolves on Friday, and American Fork (9-11, 2-7) plays on the road against Herriman on Friday.

