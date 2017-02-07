MIDVALE — After narrowly beating region foe Hillcrest by six points earlier this season, Olympus fully expected a tight, physical game in the rematch at Hillcrest on Tuesday — especially with the Huskies in a tight battle just to make the playoffs.

That type of game never manifested itself though.

Olympus buried Hillcrest early, building a 19-point halftime lead and coasting from there for the 79-46 victory to improve to 9-0 in the Region 6 standings.

The Titans had four players score in double figures led by Jeremy DowDell’s 19 points and 15 more from Matt Lindsey.

“We just really had to bring our defense and our focus, and I thought we were really pretty good. I thought we made them take tough shots, I thought we rebounded tremendously and then we got out in transition and we got easy baskets,” said Olympus coach Matt Barnes.

Of Olympus’ 29 buckets, 18 came at the rim as it shot a sparkling 56 percent from the field. Hillcrest, meanwhile, could get anything to drop most of the night, especially in the second quarter as the Titans pulled away quickly.

Leading 17-13 after the first quarter, Olympus scored the first nine points of the second quarter to build a double-digit lead it never relinquished, eventually stretching the lead to 40-19.

Hillcrest only made 2 of 9 shots in the quarter and had four turnovers.

“Our defensive end was very good tonight. We came out strong, got up 40-19 at halftime and then we just kind of kept that lead throughout,” said Olympus’ Travis Wagstaff, who chipped in with 11 points.

Even though Hillcrest struggled from 3-point range, making just 1 of its first 13 before draining a couple late, Barnes believes Olympus’ defense added to the frustration.

“They love to drive, they love to get in the paint and take you off penetration and get to the basket, and we did a great job of stifling that,” said Barnes.

Hillcrest’s defense created some momentum of its own early in the third when it forced two quick turnovers to trim a 24-point deficit to 44-26 with 4:45 remaining in the quarter.

The Titans responded quickly though with a 10-0 to put the game out of reach and clinch at least a share of the Region 6 title with three games — all at home — remaining.

“The focus now is we’ve got to stay mentally tough, stay sharp, stay focused. Still a lot to play for,” said Barnes.