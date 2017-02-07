SANDY — Police say a woman is dead following an auto-pedestrian crash Tuesday in Sandy.

Around 6:50 p.m., a woman in her mid-60s was hit on 700 East near 10500 South, said Sandy Police Sgt. Jason Nielsen.

The woman was crossing from west to east and was hit by at least one northbound vehicle, Nielsen said. It's possible that more than one vehicle was involved, he said. The woman died at the scene.

What caused the crash was not immediately known. There was no crosswalk in the area where the woman was hit, according to Nielsen.

"As much as you can, please use a crosswalk," he reminded. "They're there for your safety."

Closures went into effect for one northbound and one southbound lane on 700 East.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.