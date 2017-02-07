SALT LAKE CITY — Utah baseball coach Bill Kinneberg acknowledged that 2016 was a pretty good year.

“I was kind of happy with it,” he said before his program’s annual fundraiser downtown at the Sheraton Hotel.

And with good reason.

Not only did the Utes win the Pac-12 championship, but Kinneberg’s good friend, Terry Francona, managed the Cleveland Indians to the American League title and came within a game of winning the World Series as well.

Kinneberg and Francona, who played baseball together at Arizona in the late 1970s, were together again at Tuesday’s night benefit.

“We’ve always stayed in touch, and kind of the reason I wanted him to come this year was to kind of celebrate our championship because he followed us,” Kinneberg said. “I got texts from him every night. After our ballgames, he’d get in from his game and find out what our score was, so he was as involved as any fan was.”

Kinneberg added that Francona knows what the Utes have gone through and could embrace the Pac-12 championship for them a little bit.

“I was thrilled,” said Francona, who kept an eye on things last season along with Indians assistant Brad Mills — another former Arizona teammate. “There was probably three weeks to go and we’re like ‘they’re going to do this.’ We were following it and getting excited and it was quite an accomplishment.”

Francona made his third appearance at the annual fundraiser. He also served as guest speaker in 2005 and 2008. Other featured guests include Cal Ripken Jr. (2006), Brooks Robinson (2007), Harmon Killebrew (2009), Bruce Hurst (2010), Dave Winfield (2011), Ozzie Smith (2012), Tommy Lasorda (2013), John Farrell (2014), Jim Palmer (2015) and Ned Yost (2016).

Utah opens its season Feb. 17 at Cal State Bakersfield. The Utes’ home opener is March 10 at Smith’s Ballpark against New Mexico State. Pac-12 play begins March 17 at Washington.

“We’re going into it with expectations, again. But we’re not talking about championships,” Kinneberg said. “We’re trying to get better every day and that will take care of itself.”

Email: dirk@deseretnews.com

Twitter: @DirkFacer