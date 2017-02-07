PROVO — BYU’s Nick Emery has been feeling more like himself this week at practice. That’s a positive development for the Cougars after what the sophomore guard endured last weekend.

While battling the flu, Emery made a combined 2 of 12 shots, and scored a total of four points, in games against No. 1 Gonzaga and Portland. He came off the bench for the first time in his collegiate career against the Zags and logged 20 minutes. He started against the Pilots but played only 24 minutes.

“I feel a lot better. I actually have energy now, which is good,” Emery said Tuesday. “It was a rough week, definitely. I felt sicker than a dog. I couldn’t move. I’m just thankful for the trainers and (head trainer Rob) Ramos for getting me back and luckily I felt good (Tuesday).”

Emery should be ready to go when the Cougars visit Pepperdine Thursday (9 p.m., MST, ESPNU).

“Nick’s doing better,” said coach Dave Rose. “It was good to hear him in practice. You get about halfway through and he makes a couple of really strong plays and you hear him say to one of his teammates, ‘It feels good to have a little bit of energy.’ That’s a real thing for him. Hopefully he can get back to full strength and be more like the Nick we’re accustomed to this weekend.”

Meanwhile, center Corbin Kaufusi and associate head coach Tim LaComb were both absent from practice Tuesday due to the same illness Emery has had.

“We hope it doesn’t go through the whole team,” Rose said.

Emery offered a tip for those who are battling this illness. “Stay at home and get away from people," he said. "I slept longer than I’ve ever slept before, and that’s all you can do to get better.”

And guard L.J. Rose sat out of Tuesday practice as he dealt with soreness and swelling in his knee.

“He’s had it for quite a few weeks,” Rose said. “We’re trying to pinpoint it and trying to figure out what’s wrong with it.”

EMERY VS. SAN FRANCISCO: BYU’s game on Saturday is at San Francisco, where Emery scored a career-high 37 points and knocked down 10 of 12 from 3-point territory last season.

Last month in Provo when the Cougars beat the Dons, Emery scored 22 points and was 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

In three career games against USF, Emery has hit 26 of 40 shots from the floor, 17 of 24 from distance and has scored a total of 80 points.

GUINN’S RELENTLESS EFFORT: Reserve guard Davin Guinn, who made a big 3-pointer and a pair of key steals in BYU’s comeback win over Portland, is becoming a defensive specialist for the Cougars.

“He’s deceivingly long. He plays with a tremendous amount of energy," Rose said. "He’s just determined. We want him to get his hands on the ball as many times as he possibly can from that position. He’s taken that challenge.”