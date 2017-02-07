• A handful of bills to revise Utah election law are scheduled to be presented at 3 p.m. in the House Government Operations Committee: HB159 would automatically register people to vote when they get or renew their driver's license; HB230 deals with invalid absentee ballots; and HB221 requires an unofficial count of ballots within three days of an election.

• HB204, sponsored by Rep. Patrice Arent, D-Millcreek, calls for the Legislature to fund a presidential primary election to determine the political party's nominee for president of the United States.

• Rep. Susan Duckworth, D-Magna, is sponsoring HB71, which would exempt feminine hygiene and incontinence items from sales tax.

• Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, is sponsoring SB161 to require schools to update their policies on bullying, cyber-bullying, hazing and retaliation, as well as provide anti-bullying training to school employees.