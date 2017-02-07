In 1991, Layton and Pleasant Grove finished in a tie. While the mathematics of that happening is very low, in fact that was the only tie for a team title in Utah prep wrestling history, it isn’t beyond the realm of possibilities.

That’s how close many expect this tournament to be. Pleasant Grove finished ahead of Layton at the Rockwell Rumble only for the Lancers to turn the tables, defeating the Vikings 34-25 in the semifinals of the 5A State Duals.

But between the state duals and the divisional tournaments, Layton lost a trio of key wrestlers, including returning state finalist Dalton Stutzman (106 pounds).

The Lancers on paper still have the wrestlers to take home the gold trophy, and in fact qualified 20 wrestlers while Pleasant Grove will go to battle with 17.

Layton also crowned five individual champions in its divisional tourney while Pleasant Grove just had two champions. Layton has three clear favorites (Tyson Humpherys, 113 pounds; Terrell Barraclough, 120 pounds; and Tanner Benedict, 126) to win state titles, while Pleasant Grove has one most experts bank on standing on top of the podium (Brandon Closson, 220). But it’s not like either team has others that couldn't get there.

Layton’s Austin Clem (182) won the Division A title, and Steven Quintana (145), who lost to Herriman’s Logan Jensen in the Division A final, is very capable. Meanwhile, Pleasant Grove counters with Oakley Ridge (106), Cole Zorn (120), Derek Fisher (132) and Maika Tauteoli (195), who could be wearing gold medals Thursday night.

But it's likely that the unsung wrestlers might decide the matter, and this is where Pleasant Grove has done well in past years, having wrestlers who perform better than expectations. But for the Vikings to get that seventh straight title, it will be essential that some of these lesser-known wrestlers win key consolation matches and bring home medals.

Teams like Mountain Crest, Viewmont, Fremont, American Fork, Syracuse, Herriman, Bingham, Lehi and even Sky View and Weber have several individual wrestlers who will go far in the tournament and will play spoilers.

Another wildcard factor might happen before the competition starts. Well over a dozen wrestlers were medically disqualified at the 4A and 5A divisional meets for skin conditions. Often a wrestler misses his weight or even gets injured in the last workout before the state meet. Any of these things could disrupt things in what could be a very close team race.

So could these two wrestling powers finish in a tie just like 1991? The numbers, the talent and even the history say it just might happen again in 2017.

Preece’s team predictions:

1. Layton, 1. (tie) Pleasant Grove, 3. Mountain Crest, 4. Viewmont, 5. Fremont, 6. American Fork, 7. Syracuse, 8. Herriman, 9. Bingham, 10. Lehi.

Preece’s predictions:

106 — Oakley Ridge (Pleasant Grove) vs. Brayden Clark (Fremont)

Notes: The lightest weight class is easily the most wide-open. Filled with young and talented wrestlers who often give uneven performances from week to week, this weight class is the most unpredictable. Ridge and Clark met in the Division B final as Ridge upset Clark’s teammate Mason Denton in the semifinals. Divisions B was loaded in this weight, and any of the top five placers could win it, including Mountain Crest’s Braydon Mogle or Bingham’s Marco Herrera. West Jordan’s Bryan Rogers was the Division A champion, and wants a state title.

113 — Tyson Humpherys (Layton) vs. Tayton Bennett (Fremont)

Notes: Humpherys is the big favorite, but Bennett is capable of the upset. Viewmont’s Jeremy Evans is a very strong wrestler but is on Humphery’s side of the bracket.

120 — Terrell Barraclough (Layton) vs. Cole Zorn (Pleasant Grove)

Notes: Barraclough is a returning state champion while Zorn is a returning placer. The pair put on a show at the state duals, with Barraclough winning in sudden victory. Fremont’s Kegan Leatherow might be the wildcard in this weight class, and a potential semifinal clash with Barraclough looms.

126 — Tanner Benedict (Layton) vs. James Holman (American Fork)

Notes: Benedict is a big favorite as the Lancer hopes to move up one spot from last year on the podium. Holman has a glossy record, and a potential semifinal match with rival Michael Jimiyandorj (Lehi) would likely produce a great bout. Hunter has a good pair of wrestlers in senior Wayne Tirrell and junior Julio Martinez. What is unfortunate for Wolverine fans is the two, if they win their first-round matches, would meet in the quarterfinals with the winner drawing Benedict.

132 — Derek Fisher (Pleasant Grove) vs. Shion Abe (Viewmont)

Notes: These two past all-star dual participants had a great match in the Division B final won by Abe, but any potential match could go either way. Herriman’ Dylan Chavez is an excellent wrestler Fisher will likely have to get past to have that rematch with Abe.

138 — Dylan Gregerson (Riverton) vs. Tayler Durfee (American Fork)

Notes: This is a wide-open weight class with several contenders. Gregerson and Durfee finished 1-2 in Division A. The Division B finalists were actually Mountain Crest teammates as Jace Dart beat Tanner Lofthouse for the gold. Dart is on the same side of the bracket as Durfee, while Lofthouse looks to upset Gregerson. But it’s best none of these top wrestlers overlook the likes of Sky View’s Ryan Hansen or Lone Peak’s Lucas Taylor.

145 — Logan Jensen (Herriman) vs. Steven Quintana (Layton)

Notes: Jensen, who has been stellar all-season, placing high in big tournaments like the Reno Tournament of Champions and the Rockwell Rumble, looks to be the favorite. Quintana would like to pull off the upset as would Mountain Crest’s Hunter Watrin.

152 — Brayden Stevens (Brighton) vs. Collin Smith (Viewmont)

Notes: Stevens is the wrestler to beat, but Smith is capable if he can get there. Herriman’s Cole Clark looks to get in the mix. American Fork’s Shadrach Preece is a returning state placer Stevens could meet in the quarterfinals.

160 — RJ Bingham (Mountain Crest) vs. Mason Christiansen (Bingham)

Notes: Bingham won the Rockwell Rumble in this weight, but Christiansen pulled off perhaps the biggest upset of the tourney by knocking off Wasatch’s Jakob Discher in the quarterfinals. Christiansen is just a freshman but is super talented. Westlake’s Andrew Gonzalez looks to keep the young Miner in check in a possible semifinal clash.

170 — James Porrit (Layton) vs. Cole Moody (Bingham)

Notes: Moody is the big favorite here, but Porrit is a returning state placer who wants to test him. Mountain Crest’s Josh Powell and Fremont’s Jeff Hardy is a likely quarterfinal clash, with that winner getting a shot to see if Porrit has the game to reach the finals.

182 — Austin Clem (Layton) vs. Jacob Rhoton (American Fork)

Notes: Clem and Rhoton clashed in the Division A final, and it was a dandy, with Clem winning by a single point. Syracuse’s Jayden Burton is a talented grappler who wants to deny Rhoton a rematch with Clem, if Clem can get past the likes of Lehi’s tough Weston Anderton, a former state placer.

195 — Maika Tauteoli (Pleasant Grove) vs. William Money (Viewmont)

Notes: Money was money, winning the Division B tournament with a pin over Tauteoli. But Tauteoli performs big when it matters, as he did last year as a freshman, placing third in the big tourney. Sky View’s Tanner Chadwick brings in a glossy 44-3 record and looks to derail the Viking and make the championship final.

220 — Hunter Larsen (Weber) vs. Brandon Closson (Pleasant Grove)

Notes: Closson is a big-time performer and is the favorite to win the weight class. Larsen won the Division A final. Granger’s Amata Tavai is a great athlete who looks to test Larsen if he can get past his first-round match and likely opponent McKay Fugal of Pleasant Grove in the quarterfinal.

285 — Brady Briskey (Weber) vs. Heneli Avendano (Jordan)

Notes: This is a very wide-open weight class. Besides Briskey and Avendano, who medically forfeited his match to Briskey in the Division A final, Layton’s Micah Vuki is also dangerous. Pleasant Grove has a pair of quality big men in Keegan Wilkinson and Sam Carson. Mountain Crest’s Elias Wells looked strong as the Division B winner, while Lone Peak’s Zach Moore is a returning state placer who shouldn’t be overlooked.

Brian Preece is a freelance sportswriter. He was also the head wrestling coach for Provo High School from 1994-2006. In 2006, Preece was named Utah Coach of the Year for the National Wrestling Coaches Association.