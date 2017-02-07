"A Sterling Scholar is a high school senior who is publicly recognized and awarded for the pursuit of excellence in scholarship, leadership and citizenship in the State of Utah," the program’s website says.

Here’s a look at the 2017 Southwest Sterling Scholar candidates, who represent Beaver High School, Bryce Valley High School, Canyon View High School, Cedar High School, Desert Hills High School, Dixie High School, Enterprise High School, Escalante High School, Hurricane High School, Kanab High School, Milford High School, Panguitch High School, Parowan High School, Pine View High School, Snow Canyon High School, Tuacahn High School and Valley High School.