"A Sterling Scholar is a high school senior who is publicly recognized and awarded for the pursuit of excellence in scholarship, leadership and citizenship in the State of Utah," the program’s website says.

Here’s a look at the 2017 Southeast Region Sterling Scholar candidates, who represent Carbon High School, Emery High School, Monticello High School, Monument Valley High School, San Juan High School and White Horse High School.

Carbon High School:

Back row from left: Zaharah Rossi, Visual Arts; Kody Wells, English; Paul Bryner, Social Science; Ryan Morley, Drama; Logan Enar, Mathematics; Nathan Carpenter, Computer Technology; Kanyon Beecher, Forensics/Speech; Sadie Crompton, Music. Front row from left: Abbigail Fausett, Dance; Hannah Powell, Family & Consumer Sciences; McKenna Sorenson, World Languages; Chloe Teuscher, Business & Marketing; Tiffany Feichko, Skilled & Technical Science Education; Brenda Payan, Science.

Emery High School:

Back row from left: Daryl Guymon, Jake Jensen, Ty Mecham, Kyler Wakefield, Riley Rasmussen, and Allyson Woolsey. Front row from left: Angelina Giroux, Simone Burton, Monique Bowman, Aubreyona Migliori, Brettlyn Tuttle, Carlee Anderson, Kaili Merrell, Garret Stilson. (Scholar categories not available at press time.)

Monticello High School:

From left: Jared Crowley, Music; Talon Black, Social Science; Shandon Bradford, Science; Easton Bowring, Visual Arts; Izabell Slade, English; Yeni Carranza, Dance; Spencer Squires, Business & Marketing; Layne Deeter, Computer Technology.

Monument Valley High School:

From left: Angell Atene, Social Science; Erwin Y. Cly, Family & Consumer Sciences, Christeanna Tsosie, Science; Arianna TaLynn Carlson, English.

San Juan High School:

From left: Noah Kemner, World Languages; Katie Pratchen, Skilled & Technical Sciences Education; Kyla Adams, Social Science; London Imlay, Family & Consumer Sciences; Savanna Silversmith, Music; Tomey Fox, Science; Kylie Reid, Drama; Madeline Hope Lindsay, English; Morgan Black, Visual Arts; KrysTelle Noyes, Business & Marketing; Carver Black, Mathematics. (Not pictured: Kimberly Starkweather, Dance.)

White Horse High School:

Robert Grant, Science.