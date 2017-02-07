"A Sterling Scholar is a high school senior who is publicly recognized and awarded for the pursuit of excellence in scholarship, leadership and citizenship in the State of Utah," the program’s website says.

Here’s a look at the 2017 Central Region Sterling Scholar candidates, who represent Delta High School, EskDale High School, Gunnison Valley High School, Juab High School, Manti High School, Millard High School, North Sanpete High School, North Sevier High School, Piute High School, Richfield High School, South Sevier High School, Tintic High School and Wayne High School.