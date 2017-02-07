"A Sterling Scholar is a high school senior who is publicly recognized and awarded for the pursuit of excellence in scholarship, leadership and citizenship in the State of Utah," the program’s website says.

Here’s a look at the 2017 Northeast Region Sterling Scholar candidates, who represent Altamont High School, Duchesne High School, Grantsville High School, Morgan High School, North Summit High School, Park City High School, Rich High School, South Summit High School, Tabiona High School, Uintah High School, Union High School and Wasatch High School.