"A Sterling Scholar is a high school senior who is publicly recognized and awarded for the pursuit of excellence in scholarship, leadership and citizenship in the State of Utah," the program’s website says.

Here’s a look at the 2017 Wasatch Front Region Central Area Sterling Scholar candidates, who represent Academy for Math, Engineering and Science (AMES), American International School of Utah, American Preparatory Academy, Beehive Academy, Bingham High School, Brighton High School, City Academy, Copper Hills High School, Cottonwood High School, Cyprus High School, East High School, Granger High School, Herriman High School, Highland High School, Hillcrest High School, Jordan High School, Kearns High School, Mountain Heights Academy, Murray High School, Olympus High School, Providence Hall, Riverton High School, Salt Lake School of the Performing Arts, Skyline High School, Taylorsville High School, West High School and West Jordan High School.