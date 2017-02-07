Thanks to the sponsorship of Zions Bank, a scholarship of $2,000 will be presented to a Sterling Scholar nominee who exhibits a long-term commitment to service and citizenship.

The Zions Bank Service Award will recognize one of the 210 semifinalists within the Wasatch Front Region who exemplifies outstanding community service — one of the main criteria that each nominee is judged on throughout the competition.

Through the years, students have participated in local, national and international projects as well as organized events and efforts in their schools. In prior years, the service award was named the Douglas F. Bates Community Service Award. Last year’s winner, Allison Baxter, devoted hundreds of hours to service despite suffering from dysautonomia — a source of some debilitating symptoms. Despite her challenges, the high schooler orchestrated local service projects, taught Nepalese women how to sew and organized a club at her school to raise awareness against sex trafficking.

Baxter told the Deseret News after the awards ceremony, “As I've served others, I've really found who I am and who I want to be. I think service is what we're really here on earth to do."

Rob Brough, executive vice president of marketing and communication for Zions Bank, said the Sterling Scholar program is a proud Utah tradition and Zions Bank was honored to be a contributor.

Founded in 1873, Zions has been serving the communities of the Intermountain West for more than 140 years. As such, Brough said, they are invested in the future of Utah and in building the community.

“Service is part of what makes our community thrive and so we wanted to be a part of honoring and recognizing a student who, in addition to academic achievement, also has demonstrated a commitment to serving the community,” Brough said.