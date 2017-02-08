I would like to respond to the Deseret News editorial, “Protect Refugees,” from Monday, Jan. 30.

The editorial states, “America must find a balance between securing the nation’s borders — and keeping those same borders open to the world’s oppressed,” and then states that “President Trump’s current policy to indefinitely deny entrance to Syrian refugees, while the administration re-evaluates vetting procedures, fails to strike this balance.”

Unless you have as much evidence as the Trump administration regarding current vetting procedures, I really don’t understand how you could possibly arrive at that conclusion.

You finally state that President Trump should sit down with refugees in the Oval Office to “hear their story.” Would this also include potential terrorists?

To those uninformed demonstrators gathering at the nation’s airports — would you be willing to take into your homes refugee families? Would you feed them, clothe them, find jobs for them, teach them English and support them for as long as it takes? Would you help them assimilate into society? Would you help them if they got in trouble with the law? Would you help them buy a car and keep it running? Would you help with babies when they arrive?

If you are not willing to do all this and more but want other taxpayers to support them, then you don’t have what it takes to take care of refugees.

Alan Carabine

Kaysville