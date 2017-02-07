SALT LAKE CITY — It was standing room only for those with both two and four legs Tuesday as Utah lawmakers considered a bill that would ban the use of gas chambers as a method of euthanasia at animal shelters.

"I believe that how we care for animals and how we treat animals says a lot about us," said Sen. Peter Knudson, R-Brigham City.

Most of those who packed a Senate committee room to listen to the discussion and provide testimony about euthanasia of shelter animals supported Knudson's bill, SB56, calling the use of lethal injection much more humane than a carbon-monoxide gas chamber.

"This bill is to put euthanasia in a situation where animals receive less stress and a proper farewell, if you will," Knudson said.

Lethal injection, he said, is "relatively quick, animals don't suffer, and it's certainly a lot safer for the folks who have to put them down."

Utah is only one of four states that still allows the use of carbon monoxide gas chambers, he said.

Sen. David Hinkins, R-Orangeville, expressed concern about the cost of making the change to lethal injection.

"I have some counties and cities who are saying that this could be a hardship on them," said Hinkins, who voted against the bill.

Wendy Lavitt, vice president of the nonprofit pet rescue and adoption agency Nuzzles and Co., said the initial cost for shelters to make the change from euthanasia by gas chamber to lethal injection "is a factor."

"Certainly, in our organization, we are willing to help so that no county will be affected monetarily," Lavitt said.

In addition to Nuzzles and Co.'s willingness to help in the transition, the Humane Society has also offered up to $3,000 to any shelter that voluntarily transitions away from the use of gas chambers, she said.

"On behalf of my dogs of present and dogs of past, I would urge you to support the bill," Knudson said.

The Senate Government Operations and Political Subdivisions Committee voted 8-2 to send the bill to the full Senate for consideration.

Sen. Daniel Thatcher, R-West Valley City, cast the other dissenting vote.