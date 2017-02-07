"ETERNITY IS NOW," by John H. Groberg, Covenant Communications, $11.99, 144 pages (nf)

Eternity is often thought of as a time far in the future when everything finally works out or a destination at which humankind eventually arrives. In a recent book by Elder John H. Groberg, the author teaches, “The truth is, eternity is now.”

“We are living in eternity right now,” writes Elder Groberg, an emeritus General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. “Everyone can know this, and by knowing this we can all live our lives in a more positive and productive way. Best of all, we can all face the future with faith, not fear.”

Elder Groberg expands upon this main idea in 17 short chapters that are much like abbreviated general conference addresses or devotionals. Each chapter focuses on one idea that helps the reader understand the importance of living in the moment and understanding it as a part of eternity.

For example, one chapter addresses the role of adversity in preparing for eternity while another calls for readers to reach deep within themselves to obtain great blessings.

“Big challenges require deep reaching, deep soul-searching and deep prayer,” Elder Groberg writes. “But they can also bring profound blessings.”

In each chapter, Elder Groberg writes in a conversational manner while neatly wrapping up points he has introduced. Readers are given insights into Elder Groberg’s inner thoughts as the author ponders the points he teaches and brings them to life by applying personal stories.

“Eternity is Now” is a wonderful book that stresses the importance of the present while joyfully learning from the past and preparing for the future.

Elder Groberg is the author of five books, including “In the Eye of the Storm,” which served as the basis for the movie “The Other Side of Heaven.”

Kurt Manwaring is a nonprofit consultant who lives in Taylorsville, Utah. He maintains a personal blog at kurtsperspective.blogspot.com.