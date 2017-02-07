Dixie State’s women’s golf team began the spring portion of its 2016-17 schedule with an eighth-place finish at the Point Loma-hosted Reach 2017 Tournament on Tuesday at the Riverwalk Golf Course in San Diego, California.

The Trailblazers (327-336-663, +87) could not make a final push up the leaderboard as DSU finished 58 shots back of fellow Pacific West Conference member California Baptist (308-297-605, +29), which led wire-to-wire to take home the team title. Cal State San Marcos (315-303-618, +42) moved up three spots to place second, followed Academy of Art (311-312-623, +47) in third and Sonoma State (311-315-626, +50) and the host Sea Lions (314-312-626, +50) finished tied for fourth to round out the top- five on the team leaderboard.

Sophomore Katie Ford (76-79-155, +11) posted her third top-10 individual showing of the season as she carded a final round 79 (+7) to finish in a six-way tie for ninth place overall, while junior Cobair Collinsworth (79-79-158, +14) recorded three birdies Tuesday on her way to a 7-over 79 to place 19th. Freshman Ashley Fernandez (87-88-175, +31) wound up the two-day event tied for 60th, followed by sophomore Mei Brennan (85-92-177, +33) in t-62nd and sophomore Kaitlynn Hanberg (97-90-143, +43) in t-72nd.

DSU returns to Southern California to play in the California Baptist Invitational on Feb. 20-21, in Corona.

Steve Johnson is the Associate Athletic Director for Media Relations and Collegiate Licensing at Dixie State University. For more DSU Athletics news, please visit www.dixieathletics.com and follow Dixie State on Twitter at @DixieAthletics.