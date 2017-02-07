SALT LAKE CITY — Utah basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak expressed appreciation that Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, said Utah lawmakers should apologize for the recent audit of the University of Utah Athletics Department. It came in the wake of a review of findings to the state’s Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City, also noted that the audit never should have been sought

“The one comment I would have is like a lot of things in life, everyone has an opinion and I think folks around here are appreciative whenever you’ve got somebody that’s in your corner and sees it,” Krystkowiak said. “I think the most important part of it is that we had an awful lot of time spent — from Dr. (Chris) Hill on down — (and) it was handled real well.”

Krystkowiak added that it’s pretty obvious that the right guy has been running the athletics department at Utah for a while.

“I think it’s extraordinary what he’s done, and his leadership through the whole audit, I think, speaks volumes,” Krystkowiak said. “It wasn’t easy for everybody to spend the hours outside of their normal job description to help out with it. But it was pretty cool that there weren’t any major issues after it was over with.”

The inquiry was unanimously ordered in February 2016 by House and Senate leaders on the Legislature's Audit Subcommittee after Krystkowiak and the Utes pulled out of a contracted basketball game with BYU.

"I am hoping Chris Hill will get a giant apology for paying this price, for being dragged through the mud in the media and other places for an audit that just should not have happened," Dabakis said in a Deseret News report on Monday.

