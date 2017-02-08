The United States is in the midst of an opioid epidemic. Utah has the fourth highest opioid overdose death rate in the country, but the problem is nationwide and is not unique to Utah. This is not a problem that we have had forever. It is a problem that started 20 years ago.

Starting in the mid-1990s (for reasons that seemed like a good idea at the time), the medical community underwent a large change in how we prescribe narcotics and came to believe that it was both safe and effective to prescribe high-dose narcotics for chronic pain issues. Over the course of about five years there was a 500 percent increase in the total amount of narcotics prescribed nationally. Within a very short time, there was also a 500 percent increase in the number of overdose deaths, and we have essentially been stuck at that high level of usage and overdose deaths ever since.

In Utah, the rate of narcotic overdoses is around 400 deaths per year, and nationally over the last 20 years, 200,000 Americans (who did not have any other reason to die) have been killed by a narcotic overdose. And deaths are just the tip of the iceberg. For every overdose death, there are many people who do not die, but whose lives are ruined by narcotic addiction, from loss of employment, loss of custody of children, incarceration or other life-threatening conditions such as heart infections and abscesses.

Over recent years, as more studies have been done, we have come to realize many sobering truths about narcotics. They are the most addicting substances that we have yet discovered. Studies have shown that if someone has been prescribed narcotics for one month, there is a 47 percent chance they will still be on narcotics three years later. Even a single narcotic prescription taken in the teenage years makes a measurable increase in the chance of addiction as an adult. The overdose death rate increases as the dose of the narcotic increases (even when the individual is doing their best to follow the doctor’s instructions) and is much higher still when the individual is also prescribed some other sedative medication with the narcotic.

It is time for a drastic change in how we regard narcotics. For short-term routine pain control issues, other treatments besides narcotics should be considered first. If narcotics are to be used, it should be for the shortest time possible, rather than giving a large amount to make sure you have more than you need. Leftover pills should be discarded as soon as the need is past, not kept in the medicine cabinet where a teenage child or other family member with an addiction problem might find and misuse them.

Each prescription of narcotics should be accompanied by a conversation between the prescriber and the patient that includes the risks of becoming addicted if the medication is used for very long. Individuals with a severe but temporary injury (like a bad fracture) need to realize that use of narcotics for even a few weeks runs some risk of turning a severe but temporary problem into a life-long disability. And when narcotics are considered for long-term use, individuals need to understand that because of narcotic tolerance, it is possible that they may eventually wind up in more pain than before, plus have the difficulties caused by narcotic dependence.

It has not always been this way, and it doesn’t have to stay this way, but change will not be easy. In order to climb out of the hole that we have dug for ourselves, we (as a society as a whole and as the medical community in particular) will have to change our habits. I believe it will require changes at every level, including our state licensing and prescribing laws, our medical education system, the habits and expectations of individual prescribers and the habits and expectations of all of us when we seek out medical care.

Ray Ward represents House District 19 (Bountiful) in the Utah State Legislature. He is a family physician in private practice, and is running legislation regarding the opioid epidemic in this year’s legislative session.