As the cost of higher education continues to rise in the U.S., the LDS Church’s BYU-Pathway Worldwide organization is a model worth emulating.

On Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which owns this paper, unveiled plans to extend the reach of its postsecondary educational offerings across the globe by expanding and enhancing its well-known Pathway program.

Since 2009, Brigham Young University-Idaho has offered a “pathway” to pursue post-secondary certificates and degrees at a low tuition rate through a combination of online courses and small group gatherings held at local LDS Institutes of Religion.

Although the program started as a pilot at three sites, it grew rapidly and now includes nearly 400 locations. With this week’s announcement, that figure will increase.

At a tuition rate of $69 per credit (rates vary by country) the tuition bill for two semesters of the Pathway program looks like it came from the 20th, rather than the 21st, century.

Indeed, in the United States the average annual tuition costs for attending a four-year private university exceed $30,000. By contrast, in the 1970s, it hovered around $2,000 in current U.S. dollars. Although the average sticker price for a public school, currently around $9,000, is more palatable, it far surpasses the $500 price tag from the 1970s.

With its low costs, BYU-Pathway Worldwide will provide the prospect of a postsecondary certificate or degree to those who might otherwise not have that opportunity.

It sets an example to other institutions well worth emulating, and it follows the United States’ prosocial tradition of expanding access to higher education.

In the throes of the Civil War, for example, Abraham Lincoln signed the Morrill Act, which helped establish public, agricultural-oriented colleges across the United States. Amidst the devastation of World War II, the G.I. Bill was signed, providing educational opportunities to thousands who served in the armed forces.

The current method for providing access to higher education in an environment of tuition hikes is government-backed student loans.

The LDS Church’s program, however, presents an alternative vision that aims to keep students out of debt. Through the creative use of technology, volunteers and low overhead, the church has developed a way forward that provides a high-quality education to thousands who normally could not afford it.

Educational institutions plagued by ever-rising tuition costs might take a look at this enlightened path.