SALT LAKE CITY — The announcement that organizers of Utah's largest convention are considering other sites, plus concerns some retailers have raised about the state's political public lands stances has caught the attention of Utah policymakers.

But Utah House Speaker Greg Hughes said no group or industry should think it can dictate public policy.

Emerald Exposition, which owns the Outdoor Retailer Summer and Winter market shows, has issued requests for proposals from several cities nationwide. The move alone wasn’t all that unusual. The show’s contract with Salt Lake City runs through summer 2018 — and organizers typically put out feelers for other possible venues well in advance of its expiration to see if they can find a more favorable deal.

What was different was the tone some critics of the state’s policies have taken regarding public lands use. Executives with Black Diamond and Patagonia have suggested that the show leave Utah unless state leaders change their position that former President Barack Obama's creation of Bears Ears National Monument be rescinded.

The Utah Legislature earlier this month passed a resolution urging that the monument designation be unraveled.

In fact, Rose Marcario, president and CEO of the clothing firm Patagonia, which is based in Ventura, California, said her company will not go to any future shows in Utah as long as the governor and state leaders continue to oppose the national monument designation.

“Because of the hostile environment they have created and their blatant disregard for Bears Ears National Monument and other public lands — the backbone of our business — Patagonia will no longer attend the Outdoor Retailer show in Utah, and we are confident other outdoor manufacturers and retailers will join us in moving our investment to a state that values our industry and promotes public lands conservation,” she said in a statement.

While state leaders contend they value the relationship Utah has had with the Outdoor Retailer convention over the past 20 years, they don't like the threats or the way state leaders have been portrayed regarding their stances on public lands conservation.

“If the insinuation in the letter is that we comply with their agenda or else, I don’t think our constituents would want us to make decisions on policy (that way),” said Hughes.

“If they are hoping by that letter to intimidate or impose their political agenda because they hold the convention in our state, that’s not the way the Legislature considers public policy.”

The Utah House speaker said in reviewing the matter, lawmakers will consider every concern carefully and vote their conscience as they always do. He also said those who feel strongly about Bears Ears should visit San Juan County to interact with area residents to get a better sense of what they feel would be in the best interests of the community and the lands surrounding them.

“It’s a diverse community and has broad-based opposition to this monument,” he said Tuesday. “If (opponents) are offended by the resolution we passed, then they should go down and meet the people that live down there and tell them that they are incapable of being good stewards of the land.”

He added that no industry or corporate entity should be able to dictate public policy.

“It’s a bit of a reach to believe (Outdoor Retailer) should change some of the other public policy decisions that we make,” Hughes said. “As with any corporate citizen, we would take their input and consider it like anything else we do.”

The governor’s office is optimistic about reaching a suitable agreement once show organizers and local leaders convene to discuss the issues that are of highest priority, including public lands, hotels and site scheduling.

“Gov. (Gary) Herbert thinks there is a real opportunity to get the right people at the table to work through 'win-win' solutions on these issues,” said Paul Edwards, Herbert's deputy chief of staff.

He said a meeting has been scheduled for next week in which stakeholders will exchange ideas on all matters pertinent to the continuation of the mutually beneficial relationship between Outdoor Retailer and Utah.

“Gov. Herbert has been very clear that Utah has always been a public lands state and always will be,” Edwards said. "The question will be how best to manage these lands and resources for the people that deeply care about them."

Among the other issues of note is the fact that the show will be shifting to a new format of three expos per year instead of two, said Darrell Denny, executive vice president of Emerald Expositions, which runs the show.

The organization has hosted two shows a year in Utah since 1996, except for 2002 during the Winter Olympics. The shows bring Utah an estimated $45 million in annual direct spending.

This is not the first time the show has considered moving. In 2015, show organizers considered Las Vegas, Chicago and other cities before signing the current two-year deal to stay in the Beehive State. This time, however, the bid process will be broader, Denny said.

Scott Beck, president and CEO of Visit Salt Lake, said his organization is “looking forward to responding to the specifics of the (request for proposal).”

“We have known for a long time that a better overall hotel package is what our destination needs to stay competitive — and not just for the (Outdoor Retailer) markets,” Beck said. Scheduling will be a key factor for any city, he noted.

“We know the dates and are working on a path that will allow us to propose their preferred dates,” he said. "We will work hard on creating the best response that we can to all aspects of (proposal) that showcase the incredible things we are doing to match the ethos of the outdoor industry.”

Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams said Tuesday that Utah has much to offer the convention.

“This is not the first time that an RFP has been issued and, as always, Salt Lake County welcomes the opportunity to highlight all that it has to offer Outdoor Retailers Summer and Winter markets," he said.

"Many in our state value protecting recreation and open space. The community of Salt Lake and the Salt Palace Convention Center are among the most sustainable in the convention industry. We look forward to showcasing that to the outdoor companies, their representatives and their customers.”