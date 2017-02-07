Corbin Pitcher, being held by his dad, Taylor, high-fives Amber Nielsen as Julianne Skrivan looks on at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Corbin received a red hat as part of the American Heart Association’s Little Hats Big Hearts program. Patients with congenital heart defects received the knitted or crocheted hats that were donated by volunteers of the American Heart Association, Intermountain Healing Hearts and Alpha Phi at the University of Utah. The Little Hats Big Hearts initiative encourages volunteers to knit or crochet the hats for babies born in February to raise awareness of heart disease and congenital heart defects. In addition, the hospital received more than 300 Infant CPR Anytime Kits from the American Heart Association thanks to a grant from the C. Scott and Dorothy E. Watkins Charitable Foundation. The kits make it possible for anyone to learn how to relieve a choking infant and perform infant CPR in about 20 minutes. The kits will be shared with parents of patients who have the greatest need. According to the American Heart Association, heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of all Americans and Utahns. In the United States, about 40,000 children are born with a heart defect each year.