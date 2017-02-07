Elder Dallin H. Oaks announced the appointment of Henry J. Eyring as the 17th president of BYU-Idaho on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

The announcement came just hours after the First Presidency announced the creation of BYU-Pathway Worldwide, a new organization to be led by current BYU-Idaho president Clark G. Gilbert.

“This new organization will have Church-wide responsibilities for online higher education, and will include many of the online programs currently administered through the BYU universities and LDSBC, ...” said Elder Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles. “For BYU-Idaho the functions to be assumed by this new worldwide organization are a significant recognition and magnification of the pioneering work you have done in an area of worldwide need for the whole Church, which pioneering work is now to join with and benefit online programs at other CES institutions.”

Elder Oaks praised President Gilbert, who has led BYU-Idaho for the last two years. “His innovative efforts to develop online programs to bless the lives of many more students are an ideal resource for his leading the new BYU-Pathway Worldwide.”

Elder Oaks said Henry J. Eyring, the son of President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency and BYU-Idaho Academic Vice President, worked at BYU-Idaho for more than one decade. Brother Eyring will assume his new position April 10, 2017, following the conclusion of the current semester on April 7.

