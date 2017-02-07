One Utah couple will never forget the New England Patriots’ come-from-behind Super Bowl victory.

According to ABC News, Utah residents Heather and Andy Brady welcomed their new son, Felix Tom Brady, just one minute before the Super Bowl kicked off.

For those who forgot, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady led his team to a 34-28 overtime victory on Sunday. At one point in the game, the Patriots faced a 28-3 deficit before coming back to win.

Heather Brady said she joked with her husband about the baby’s birth all day Sunday.

"I kept teasing him all day that he could leave (and attend his Super Bowl party) if we got the baby on time," she told ABC News.

The couple, who are die-hard Pats fans, watched the game from the hospital, according to ABC News.

"I got a baby and my team won the Super Bowl. I don’t know if I could put it into words, but it was just an awesome day," Andy Brady said.

But Felix isn’t the only baby named after the Patriots quarterback. A couple in Falmouth, Massachusetts, named their child Brady James Gaffney during the third quarter of the Super Bowl, according to Boston.com.