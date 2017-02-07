SALT LAKE CITY — As he wrapped up his weekly press conference, Utah basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak made mention of the fact that seven is his lucky number and inferred that it may be a positive sign of things to come for the Utes.

Krystkowiak then noted recent sports comebacks like the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, the Chicago Cubs in the World Series, and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals — teams that may have been written off at some point.

The latter was running through his mind as he was preparing something for his team after last week’s disappointing losses at California and Stanford.

“I looked down at my phone when I was just starting to think that yesterday when I was driving to work. It was 7 o’clock straight up, 7 a.m., and I had 7 percent battery left in my phone,” said Krystkowiak, who took a snapshot of it. “We have seven games left and it’s the seventh (of February). So I believe, completely, that we’ve got a chance.”

Krystkowiak then pointed out the long odds the Cavs, Cubs and Patriots overcame to prevail.

“As long as our guys don’t give up and they’re in — which we addressed yesterday — we’re going to go down swinging and have all the belief in the world,” Krystkowiak said. “We’ve lost a number of close games against big opponents and we need to start clicking. It would be the first time around here that we started paying pretty good basketball this time of year.

“So I’m confident we can do that and hopefully everybody’s in,” he continued. “That’s it.”

Sophomore guard Parker Van Dyke has bought in. Like Krystkowiak, seven is his preferred number. He recalls many times in practice and such when seven pops up.

“I view it as more than a coincidence because it tends to happen a lot,” Van Dyke said. “Hopefully that’s something that’s going to work in our favor.”

SANDWICH MAKER: Krystkowiak spent time Monday afternoon working at a Subway restaurant in South Salt Lake to raise awareness for the Coaches vs. Cancer program,

“i enjoyed that. It was a good little deal,” he said. “I’ll never look at a sandwich the same now that I’ve been on the other side of the counter.”

VanDyke joked that he would probably turn around and leave if he saw Krystkowiak making sandwiches at a Subway. On second thought, Van Dyke noted he’d like to make things difficult for his sandwich-making coach.

“I would probably make him make me a pretty tough sandwich, put a lot of ingredients on it. Just give him a hard time a little bit,” Van Dyke said. “But, no, that’s really cool. I know that was for a really good cause and Coach K is always involved in doing things for the community.”

COLLETTE’S STATUS: Junior center David Collette, who missed two games last month while undergoing concussion protocol, left Saturday’s loss at Stanford for a few minutes after a collision under the basket.

Krystkowiak updated his condition Tuesday, noting that Collette’s eyeball took the brunt of the hit.

“And apparently that’s a pretty safe spot to get an elbow. I didn’t know that,” Krystkowiak said. “But it blinded him. It didn’t knock him out or do anything to rattle his coconut. But it’s obviously pretty painful to take one right in the middle.”

Krystkowiak added that the training staff never would have let Collette return to the game had there been a concern.

“He’s doing fine,” Krystkowiak said.

Washington State (11-12, 4-7)

at Utah (15-8, 6-5)

Huntsman Center

Thursday, 7 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Networks

Radio: ESPN 700AM

