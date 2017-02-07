Utah Valley travels to the BBQ capital of the world to take on WAC foe UMKC on Thursday night at historic Municipal Auditorium. Tipoff is set for 5:35 p.m. MST.

Thursday's game at UMKC marks the second contest of a three-game road stretch for the Wolverines. UVU holds a 3-9 overall record on the road this season with wins at Denver, BYU and UC Riverside. The Wolverines hold a 0-3 mark on the road in WAC play this year.

Utah Valley got behind early and couldn't overcome a large halftime deficit as the Wolverines dropped a 63-50 decision to Seattle U on Saturday night at KeyArena in Seattle, Washington. Kenneth Ogbe led Utah Valley with a team-high 12 points with six boards. Brandon Randolph was also in double figures with 10 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists. Isaac Neilson pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Sophomore guard Conner Toolson leads the Wolverines in scoring at 13.1 points per game. Neislon ranks second on the team in scoring at 11.3 points a contest and leads the team on the boards, pulling down nearly 10 rebounds a game. Randolph leads the team in assists, averaging 4.5 helpers a game.

Neilson ranks in the top 30 nationally in rebounds per game and offensive boards per game. The junior forward ranks 17th nationally at 3.50 offensive rebounds per game. He also ranks 30th in the country in rebounds per game at 9.5.

Utah Valley currently ranks fifth in the country in defensive rebounds per game, pulling down 29.86 boards per game on the defensive side. The Wolverines have pulled down 657 defensive boards this season. UVU has 849 total rebounds this season, an average of 38.6 per game, which ranks 54th nationally.

Utah Valley is also the eighth-fastest team in the nation according to KenPom.com at 74.9 possessions per 40 minutes. Savannah State (81.3) is ranked as the No. 1 tempo team in the nation, followed by The Citadel (81.1), Marshall (78.0) and BYU (76.8). UVU is eighth, followed by Green Bay (74.9), Omaha (74.6), (75.4), UCLA (75.1) and Kentucky (74.4). The Wolverines rank 10th nationally in average possession length at 14.7 seconds a possession.

Thursday's game at UMKC will be broadcast live online through the WAC Digital Network. The game will also be broadcast live on ESPN 960 AM radio with Jim McCulloch and Jason Erickson handling the play-by-play and color duties. A live stream of the radio broadcast will be available online through ESPN960 and also through the ESPN 960 app.

UMKC heads into Thursday's matchup against Utah Valley with a 12-13 overall record. The Kangaroos are in fourth place in the WAC standings with a 4-4 league mark. UMKC holds an 8-5 record at home this season. Thursday's game marks the first of three-straight home games for the Kangaroos. UMKC most recently picked up a 73-60 road victory at UT Rio Grande Valley on Saturday night. The 'Roos also picked up a 93-67 win at home over Ottawa last week. UMKC senior forward Kyle Steward was named the WAC's Player of the Week after averaging 20.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists in the two wins. He scored 20 points in each game and shot 50 percent from the floor, 47 percent from beyond the arc and 82 percent from the free-throw line. Senior guard LaVell Boyd leads the team in scoring this season at 18.1 points per game. Steward is also averaging double figures at 10.1 points a game. As a team, UMKC is averaging 76.0 points a contest, while allowing opponents a 79.7 points per game average.

Utah Valley and UMKC meet on the basketball hardwood for the 16th time on Thursday night. UVU holds an all-time 9-6 advantage over the Kangaroos. Utah Valley has won three of the last four matchups between the two teams. The two teams last met on Jan. 14, in Orem with the Wolverines taking an 86-76 win. Utah Valley swept last season's regular season series against the 'Roos, defeating UMKC, 90-79, in Kansas City and 79-70 in Orem. UMKC last defeated UVU in the quarterfinals of last year's WAC Tournament, taking an 80-78 win at Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. UVU hold a 3-4 all-time record against UMKC in games played in the Show Me State.

Jason Erickson works in the communications office at the Utah Valley University athletic department. For more information on Wolverine athletics, visit WolverineGreen.com.