For many people entering their 50s and 60s, maintaining a health and fitness regimen can often be a challenge due to the aging process.

This was the case for 53-year-old Washington County resident Wesley Williams, until he decided to make a change.

After years of dealing with nagging injuries from his college days and what he said were years of unhealthy eating, he began to show signs of wear and tear, along with some weight gain.

Even so, Williams felt like he wasn’t much different than others his age: Physically active, yet resolved to the fact that his body was aging. That is, until his company started a fitness challenge and invited all its employees to join in.

“When my company initiated this fitness challenge, I was a little hesitant,” he said. “I thought, 'I’m never going to be in as good a shape as I used to be, because I can’t be as active.’”

But after committing himself to the program, which was created by one of the company’s ambassadors who was also a personal trainer and dietitian, Williams ended up losing 30 pounds and achieving 15 percent body fat. More than that, he said he had more energy, was sleeping better and felt more confident than he had in years.

During his time competing in the fitness challenge, Williams said he discovered that his thought process was flawed. And, upon completing the program, he decided he wanted to help others see past their own misunderstandings regarding health, fitness and how it relates to the aging process.

“I used to think it was all exercise and, really, it's a balance of exercise and good eating,” he said.

With his renewed healthy body and newfound knowledge, Williams decided to get his personal training certification.

Soon after earning his certification, Williams had a line of co-workers and family members who asked for help. Even the CEO of his company wanted to tap into his health and fitness expertise.

“A lot of people see age as a barrier,” Williams said. “It’s true that the body wears down over time, making some things harder than they use to be. You may even have to modify some things. I can't do everything I would like to do, or what I did when I was 20 or 30 years old. You may have to accept that, but you don't have to accept that you need to be sedentary, unhealthy and that you need to take a whole lot of prescription drugs to monitor conditions or whatever the case may be. You can address health through good eating and exercise.”

While seeing and experiencing the health changes in himself has been rewarding, Williams said what he wants is to help others.

“I want to inspire people,” Williams said. “I feel better now than I have in probably in 20 years. … If people see someone who’s in their 50s who can make this kind of change, then they may believe that they can as well.”

If you find that the effects of aging are limiting you, take your cue from Williams and know that it is never too late to be healthy.

Arianne Brown is a mother of seven young children who loves hearing and sharing stories. For more of her writings, search “A Mother’s Write” on Facebook. She can be contacted at ariannebrown1@gmail.com. Twitter: A_Mothers_Write.