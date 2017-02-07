FOUNTAIN GREEN, Sanpete County — The Sanpete County Nominating Commission has announced the appointment of Judge Mark Kay McIff to fill the Fountain Green City Justice Court vacancy. He will replace Judge Ivo Peterson, who retired in July.

McIff is currently the justice court judge in the Sevier County, Piute County and Fairview justice courts. He is also an attorney who practices law in the south-central Utah. He holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Utah University and a juris doctorate from Gonzaga.

McIff has held several positions, including Piute County attorney, Wayne County attorney, deputy Sevier County attorney, deputy Garfield County attorney, city prosecutor for several cities in the district, and chief criminal prosecutor for the Wasatch County Attorney’s Office in Heber City.