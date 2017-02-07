SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City police have named three more people of interest in a stabbing that left a man in extremely critical condition Monday.

The victim, a 53-year-old man, was found with multiple stab wounds in his apartment, 204 W. 200 North, about 4:20 a.m. Monday. Police were originally called to the apartment by an unknown person reporting a robbery with a knife.

By Monday afternoon, police announced they were looking for two people of interest in the case. One of the men was located Monday evening and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on outstanding warrants.

The other — a white, 5-foot-7 man who goes by "Bud" — was still being sought on Tuesday. He is believed to be 32 and has a thin build and red or brown goatee.

Additionally, police announced on Tuesday three more people of interest in the case. Police released three surveillance video pictures. The only identification investigators released is one man goes by the name “James” or “J” and may be driving a Mercedes.

The victim's name has not been released. He remained in extremely critical condition Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 801-799-3000. Anonymous tips can also be texted to Salt Lake police at 274637. Tipsters are asked to start the text message by typing TIPSLCPD.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.