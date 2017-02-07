SALT LAKE CITY — If alternative treatment isn't funded to help alleviate Salt Lake County's overcrowded jail, Mayor Ben McAdams said he may have to ask for a "rollback" of reforms to "halt the chaos in our streets."

Two years ago, McAdams supported the Legislature's Justice Reinvestment Initiative with the purpose of reducing the prison population while also saving taxpayer money by reducing drug possession penalties from felonies to misdemeanors.

"I agreed with the premise but said at the time reforms required passage of (Medicaid expansion) offering behavioral health and drug treatment for those individuals in order to succeed," he said Tuesday during his State of the County address. "That didn't happen."

Instead, "thousands of people left state prison without treatment" to crowd county jails, McAdams said, and there's no funding for "diversionary treatment."

As a result, local law enforcement officials — including Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and Salt Lake County Sheriff Jim Winder — say drug users shoot up or light up in broad daylight in downtown's troubled Rio Grande neighborhood, knowing that officers likely have no jail capacity to book them.

It feeds addiction problems that aggravate the state's homeless issues, leaving local leaders "between a rock and a hard place," with a need for both jail beds and treatment beds, McAdams said.

"What we have seen so far is not justice reinvestment. It's justice de-investment," he said. "Those people are on our streets and our communities are less safe."

However, "everyone recognizes the problem," McAdams said, and he's had "incredibly productive" conversations with state legislators and Gov. Gary Herbert's staff to find funding for diversion programs during this year's legislative session.

Knowing Utah's small-scale Medicaid expansion plan is in flux because the required federal waiver still must be considered by President Donald Trump's administration, McAdams has asked the Legislature to move the $30 million state match directly into homeless treatment and prevention rather than wait for the fate of the waiver to be decided.

It's not yet clear what lawmakers will be willing to fund, but even if there is political will, the state doesn't have the full $30 million in Medicaid matching dollars to spend.

Of the $30 million state match, $13 million would come from hospital assessments and would only kick in once the full federal waiver is approved, according to Greg Hartley, chief of staff for House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper.

A portion of the waiver — about $7.5 million in state money — has been approved to fund coverage for adults with children within the population outlined in Utah's Medicaid expansion plan. That leaves about $7.5 million in state funds that haven't been appropriated for the coming fiscal year.

A rollback to the days before justice reinvestment would be "incredibly unfortunate," McAdams said, and although he believes the initiative is needed, "only implementing half of it is causing chaos."

The Salt Lake County Council has allocated for an extension of Operation Diversion — a partnership with the city to identify and arrest criminals and divert drug and alcohol abusers from jail into treatment — but when that money is spent, "we will lose this alternative path" for drug offenders, McAdams said.

The mayor voiced harsh realities in his address to county staff and leaders Tuesday, but he also highlighted county accomplishments to help tackle the Salt Lake region's challenges with homelessness and drug addiction.

He pointed to the county's "Pay for Success" programs, with $11.5 million in private funds to serve about 500 individuals experiencing homelessness or repeat offenders who are in and out of jail.

Homelessness and jail crowding aside, McAdams highlighted the county's economic health and his plan to launch an "opportunity agenda" to increase access to good-paying jobs, affordable housing, quality heath care and recreation.

"It's been a busy four years," McAdams said of his first term. "But I feel we're just hitting our stride."

The mayor said the county is working with the Global Cities Initiative and state partners on strategies to attract and leverage foreign direct investment. McAdams added that he recently met with AOL founder Steve Case for an "on-the-ground look" at the 740 "prime" acres currently occupied by the soon-to-be-moved Utah State Prison.

"Salt Lake County will be pressing for a strategy that maximizes (the land's) long-term potential," the mayor said. "We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity, and we must get it right the first time."

But while Salt Lake County welcomes businesses, McAdams said it won't support "sweetheart deals that are unfair to the taxpayers."

"Economic development is a priority, but not at any cost," he said.

Last year, county leaders rejected an up to $250 million tax-break deal to lure a Facebook data center to West Jordan. In 2015, McAdams walked away from Omni Hotels & Resorts to avoid signing a high-incentive deal to build a convention center hotel next to the Salt Palace in downtown Salt Lake City.

Negotiations are ongoing with a new developer, DDRM Cos., of Sandy. McAdams said he's "encouraged by the recent progress" the county has made on negotiations with that developer, and more details should be available "in the near future."

The mayor also highlighted the $90 million bond passage in November for more parks and recreation projects throughout the county. Among the planned projects are a new recreation center in Draper, new regional parks in South Jordan and Magna, and improvements to trails, golf courses, the equestrian park in South Jordan and handicapped-accessible playgrounds.

McAdams also noted the county's New Americans initiative, meant to implement an action plan to bring together community members to support new citizens.

During his address, the mayor introduced four teenage refugees being served through the county's refugee foster care program. McAdams told the teens — from Burma, Somalia and the Congo — they are "welcome in Salt Lake County."

"We are proud to claim you as citizens of our great state," he said, "and we vow to keep you safe and open doors of opportunity to you as you help us to strengthen our community."