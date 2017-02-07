Elder Dallin H. Oaks of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Tuesday that Henry J. Eyring has been named the new president of Brigham Young University-Idaho.

Eyring will fill the vacancy left by current President Clark Gilbert’s assignment to serve as chairman of the new BYU-Pathway Worldwide program. Gilbert will assume his new position April 10, 2017, following the conclusion of the current semester on April 7.

Henry J. Eyring was born on Sept. 19, 1963, to Henry B. Eyring and Kathleen Johnson Eyring. He first came to Rexburg as a young boy when his father, President Henry B. Eyring of the First Presidency, was appointed president of Ricks College in 1971. He received an undergraduate degree from Brigham Young University in geology in 1985 and, four years later, earned MBA and JD degrees, also from BYU.

Following his education, Eyring worked for nearly a decade as part of a management-consulting firm, Monitor Group, which has since been acquired by Deloitte. In 1998, Eyring became director of BYU's MBA program, where he remained until his call to serve as president of the Japan Tokyo Mission from 2003-2006.

Eyring's life led him back to Rexburg upon his family's return from Japan when he began work as the school's associate academic vice president in 2006, where he was responsible for outreach and online learning. He later served as the school's advancement vice president. In July 2015, Eyring became the BYU-Idaho academic vice president.

His work has since focused on the school's online operations. In addition to his responsibilities at BYU-Idaho, he has simultaneously served on the board of directors for SkyWest Airlines and as an adjunct fellow of the Clayton Christensen Institute.

In addition to his other professional pursuits, Eyring has authored several books, including the biographies of both his grandfather and father.

He and his wife, Kelly, are the parents of five children.