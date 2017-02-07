CAMP WILLIAMS, Salt Lake County — The Utah National Guard will conduct a live-fire artillery exercise at Camp Williams on Wednesday.

Soldiers from the 65th Field Artillery Brigade, 145th Field Artillery, 222nd Field Artillery and the 640th Regional Training Institute will be participating in the live fire to test new chrome gun tubes that were recently installed on 12 Paladin howitzers.

The new chrome gun tubes replace old steel tubes that had reached the end of their life cycles.

Each new tube must be properly test-fired under controlled conditions to ensure the safety of artillery crew members. Given the nature of the test firing, artillery fire will occur sporadically throughout the day, beginning at approximately 8 a.m. and ending around 5 p.m.

Artillery exercises are not open to the public.

Those expected to be most affected by these events are residents of Bluffdale, Riverton, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs and Lehi.