It has been an eventful season for those who have transferred from Utah schools to play their college basketball elsewhere. There has been some huge recent scoring production from former BYU guards Frank Bartley IV and Jordan Chatman while Isaac Neilson has shown off his shot-blocking ability.

Ex-Ute Chris Reyes has made a big splash at Pepperdine while former Aggies David Collette and Lew Evans have found significant roles playing in the Pac-12 and SEC.

Here is a look at the local players who transferred to other Division 1 schools and how they have performed so far this season.

BYU

Isaac Neilson, UVU

While his offensive production has taken a dip recently, Neilson has still been a huge asset to the Wolverines thanks to his rebounding and shot blocking.

His best showing lately came in a 74-69 loss to New Mexico State when he totaled 14 points on 7 for 9 shooting from the floor with 10 rebounds and two blocks.

On the season, he is averaging 11.3 points on 57.1 percent shooting with 9.5 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.0 assists in 22 games.

Frank Bartley IV, Louisiana-Lafayette

Bartley has had some really big games recently even though the Ragin' Cajuns have struggled to win games. His best outing came in an 85-82 loss to Georgia State when he totaled 31 points on 10 for 18 shooting from the floor, including 7 for 15 from beyond the arc. He added six rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 16 points on 44.6 percent shooting with 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.6 steals in 24 games.

Jordan Chatman, Boston College

Chatman has been on an offensive tear recently thanks to some remarkable shooting from 3-point land. His best outing of the season came in an 85-79 loss to Virginia Tech when he set an ACC record by making his first nine 3-point shots on his way to a 30-point performance. He followed that up with a 22-point outing two days later where he connected on 6 of 10 shots, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

On the season, he is averaging 8.7 points on 45.5 percent shooting from distance and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line while adding 2.1 rebounds in 24 games.

Note: Jake Toolson and Cory Calvert are enrolled at Utah Valley, but aren't eligible to play this season per transfer rules.

Southern Utah

A.J. Hess, South Dakota State

Hess had become a consistent No. 2 scoring option for the Jackrabbits before he suffered an arm injury that is expected to sideline him to the middle of February. One of his best games before the injury came in a 77-67 win over Fort Wayne when he totaled 18 points on 6 for 14 from 3-point range. He added five rebounds, a steal and a block in 35 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 11.2 points on 36.7 percent shooting from 3-point range with 4.0 rebounds in 23 games.

Sherron Wilson, Jackson State

Wilson has been in and out of the lineup as he has played just four of the seven games since our last update. He best outing during that stretch came in a 72-57 loss to Grambling when he had seven points on 3 for 4 shooting, including 1 for 2 from beyond the arc. He added two assists and a rebound in 17 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 1.5 points and 1.7 rebounds in 19 games.

Utah

Kenneth Ogbe, Utah Valley

After a cold-shooting stretch that saw him score in double figures in just two of 11 games, Ogbe has bounced back with three straight double-figure scoring efforts. One of his best recent games came in a UT Rio Grande Valley game when he totaled 17 points on 5 for 8 shooting from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point land. He added five boards, an assist and a block in 16 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 10.5 points on 38.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc with 2.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 21 games.

Chris Reyes, Pepperdine

Although his scoring pace has slowed down, Reyes is still a big contributor for the Waves. His best recent outing came in a 79-74 loss to Pacific when he managed 20 points on 9 for 15 shooting from the field. He added seven rebounds and six assists in 36 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 13.9 points on 52.8 percent shooting with 8.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 blocks in 24 games.

Note: Brekkott Chapman (Weber State) and Isaiah Wright (San Diego) are sitting out the season as per transfer rules.

Utah State

Lew Evans, Tennessee

Evans has seen his minutes and his production go up for the Volunteers over the last five games. One of his best showings came in an upset win over then No. 4 Kentucky when he had eight points on 3 for 4 shooting from the floor, including a make on his only 3-point attempt. He added four rebounds, three assists and a steal in 23 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 3.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 23 games.

Jojo McGlaston, Bradley

After a rough patch that saw him score in single digits in seven straight games, McGlaston had some solid outings in his last two games. One of his best showings came in a 79-72 win over Drake when he totaled 11 points on 50 percent shooting from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance. He also chipped in with six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block in 22 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 8.4 points on 45.1 percent shooting with 3.9 rebounds in 25 games.

David Collette, Utah

Collette has been the Utes' most consistent offensive weapon while he has been on the floor, as he has scored in double figures in all 13 games he has played. His best recent showing came in a loss to Stanford when he totaled 12 points on 50 percent shooting for the field. He added four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 28 minutes.

On the season, he is averaging 14.1 points on 61.3 percent shooting with 4.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 blocks in 13 games.

Note: Elston Jones is sitting out the season before he becomes eligible to play for UC-Irvine. John Middleton will be eligible to play the 2017-18 season after transferring to Valparaiso.

Utah Valley

Hayes Garrity, Idaho State

Garrity has played just one game since our last update where he went scoreless in two minutes in an 85-73 loss to Weber State.

On the season, he is averaging 4.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in 11 games.

Note: Konner Frey is sitting out the season at Montana State after an All-WAC season in his lone year at UVU.