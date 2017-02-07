RIVERDALE, Weber County — America First Credit Union is once again providing six $1,250 scholarships as part of the Utah Jump$tart Coalition Financial Literacy Scholarship contest.

The scholarships will be awarded to Utah high school students scheduled to graduate in 2017. Submissions will be accepted through 6 p.m. Friday, March 17.

For the full set of submission guidelines and requirements, and to complete the online scholarship application form, go to utahjumpstart.org.

The scholarship competition is designed to recognize students who can demonstrate a solid understanding of financial literacy concepts and are pursuing a postsecondary education.

The Utah Jump$tart Coalition is a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the financial literacy of Utah’s youths by promoting the teaching of personal finance from kindergarten through 12th grade.