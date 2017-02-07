Jacob Sullivan and John Pearce have been named the West Coast Conference Doubles Team of the Week for the week of Feb. 6.

Sullivan, a senior, and Pearce, a junior, teamed up for two doubles victories last week for BYU, topping Montana State's Alexander Flink and Rok Sitar, 6-2, before pulling out a 7-5 victory over NAU's Ruben Montano and Sebastian Eguez. Sullivan and Pearce's performance at the No. 1 doubles slot helped the Cougars win the doubles point and go on to defeat both opponents.

Sullivan and Pearce are 4-3 on the season at No. 1 doubles, including an upset over the No. 15 Yale Goldberg and Sameer Kumar (Stanford), 6-4, in January.

This is the first honor for both players and the first honor BYU has received this season.

Sydney Jorgensen is the men's tennis SID at Brigham Young University. Contact her at tennis_sid@byu.edu