SALT LAKE CITY — This Is The Place Heritage Park is providing horseback trail rides free of charge to any Utah law enforcement officers and their families during February.

The hourlong trail rides wind through some of the picturesque 450 acres of property that make up the park, as well as through the foothills of Immigration Canyon.

The park is located at 2601 E. Sunnyside Ave., across from Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

To reserve rides, contact James Stroud or the park's stables at 801-448-6126. Rides will be offered Monday through Saturday.