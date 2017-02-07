OGDEN — Over the last five years, Weber State University's basketball program has produced a string of stellar players who've gone on to have professional hoops careers.

Leading that list, of course, is Damian Lillard, the Portland Trail Blazers' high-scoring point guard who's a two-time NBA All-Star and Rookie of the Year award-winner.

Then there's Joel Bolomboy, who was selected by the Utah Jazz in last summer's NBA draft and has spent this season bouncing back and forth between the Jazz and their D-League affiliate, the Salt Lake Stars.

And there are other former WSU guys from the last five years like Davion Berry, Scott Bamforth and Kyle Tresnak who are all making a living playing pro basketball overseas in Germany, Spain and France, respectively.

Well, next up in that illustrious lineup is Weber State senior guard Jeremy Senglin who, like Lillard, Berry and Bolomboy before him, has a great chance to be named the Big Sky Conference Player of the Year when the 2016-17 campaign concludes.

And a professional basketball career, hopefully in the NBA, could certainly be the next step for Senglin as well.

"That's always been a dream of mine," said Senglin, who was named MVP of last year's Big Sky Championship Tournament in Reno, Nevada. "But, like Coach (Randy) Rahe has told me before, you can't let none of that get into your head right now because that'll get you off focus. So right now I'm just focusing on my teammates and winning here, and then when that's over then I can look forward to that.

"Growing up, I loved football — I'm from Texas, you're raised to love football — so the dream first was the NFL. Around eighth or ninth grade, that's when the dream of playing in the NBA starting coming into my head. I started getting better at basketball and working hard at that, and from then on, I just started thinking big. Coming here, I knew that they would develop me and I could get better, and you never know what's gonna happen."

While Lillard has achieved NBA stardom, Senglin's good buddy Bolomboy, who was Senglin's former AAU teammate in Texas and was his WSU teammate for three years, is getting a chance to live his own NBA dream now.

Senglin realizes that there are many other pro hoops opportunities out there, too.

"Even though they're not in the NBA," he said of Berry, Bamforth and Tresnak, "seeing that gives you more confidence because you're seeing people from Weber before you who are doing that.

"And really for Joel, because I was actually here for most of his career, I saw his ups and downs and I saw how hard he worked. I see how hard Dame (Lillard) works; I see how hard Dav, Scott and Tres work, and I know it's not easy getting to that level. You've gotta work hard, and that's why you see these young guys working so hard because they want to keep that train going.

"I know I could go play pro ball somewhere. Overseas, they have money over there, too," he said. "But the first goal is the NBA. If that doesn't work out, I'll look at Plan B. But that's Plan A."

Senglin's name has started showing up on some NBA mock draft boards as a possible second-round pick. Coach Rahe is confident Senglin will get a chance to play pro ball somewhere, and he says the latest Weber State star certainly deserves that opportunity after all he's done to make himself a better player.

"I hope he gets some opportunities, and I think he will get some opportunities," Rahe said. "I'll tell you one thing, whatever happens to him, he's gonna have a great future when he leaves here, whatever and wherever it is, and he's earned it. That kid has earned every bit of it. Anything good that happens to him is because he's worked for it and he's earned it."

Rahe says Senglin's greatest strength is his shooting ability, but points out he has a lot of other skills that make him a tough guy to cover on the court.

"He's really a terrific shooter, and he's very explosive and very athletic, so he can get to where he wants to go, he can get to the rim," the Wildcats' coach said. "But his number one thing, I think, is he's just such a good shooter. He's gonna wind up the No. 1 all-time leading 3-point shooter in the conference, and there's been some good ones.

"He can score in a variety of ways. He's not just a shooter; he can get to the rim, he's explosive, and he's a great finisher. Some guys when they get to the rim, they have a hard time getting the ball to go down. But he is a really good finisher. He finds a way to get the ball in the basket."

Senglin, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior from Arlington, Texas, is currently fourth in the league in scoring with 20.9 points per game and has helped lead the Wildcats to a first-place Big Sky slate of 9-1 and a 14-7 overall mark, with wins in 12 of their last 13 games.

Their 2-6 start to the season is a distant memory now, and they are poised to possibly win the league championship for the third time in Senglin's four years at Weber State.

"The slow start was just because, even though people said we had basically everybody back (except Bolomboy), it was still a new team," said Senglin, a four-year starter at Weber State. "So we had to get comfortable with each other. We struggled closing games at the beginning of the season. We had some games that were very close and we struggled with that, but once we started closing games, that gave us more confidence and now we've just gone on a run.

"Once we got that first, close game, we kept going off that. We were up on Utah Valley, which was just coming off a big win over BYU, but they started making a run back at us, and we finally closed that out. And then Utah State, where we haven't won there in like forever. So after that, just those wins helped our confidence a lot and made us feel more together as a team and trusting in the process more.

"I'm confident in my teammates, confident in my coaching staff, confident in this program," he said, "so I feel like we can win it every year. So I'm very confident in my team. ... But I feel like every team in our conference has a chance, so you can't overlook anybody. "

Senglin's teammates are no doubt very confident in him, too. After all, the slick-shooting senior guard has scored 20 or more points 15 times in 21 games thus far this season, and he's been in double figures in every game but one.

Senglin currently ranks third in the Big Sky in 3-point shooting at a superb 49.2 percent, and he's 12th in overall field goal shooting percentage at 50.9. He leads the entire nation in 3-pointers made per game with 4.4 each night, and he's also contributing 3.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and a steal per game to the Wildcats' winning cause.

He has made 306 career 3-pointers and, with just three more, he'll become the league's all-time leader.

Senglin swept the Big Sky Player of the Week award three straight weeks earlier this season, and perhaps only a leaky arena roof in Pocatello, which caused the Wildcats' game with Idaho State to be postponed, prevented him from making it four weeks in a row.

"It's an honor," Senglin said of the weekly Big Sky award, "but I couldn't do it without my teammates and coaches, of course, because they're setting me up and putting me in position to be successful. I'm just thankful for them and thankful for the opportunity, but it's an honor to have that award.

"I feel very comfortable, I can say that. I can't say I'm playing the best in my career because I push myself a lot and I know I could play better all the time. So I don't like to say that but I'm playing well and feeling comfortable."

Being comfortable is something Senglin has always felt since coming to Weber State out of high school.

"When I came here on my visit, I felt that they were the realist coaching staff that was recruiting me at the time, and I fell in love with the program once I learned about it," he said. "... I've gotta give the coaching staff the credit. I worked hard coming in, but they taught me another level of working hard. So they fed that into me and I learned from that a lot.

"When I was a freshman, every year was more comfortable for me, and it gets more comfortable as you get older and learn to play in the program more. So being older helps with that a lot.

"The coaches here do a good job of trying to make you feel comfortable in those situations, and they have your back all the time," said Senglin, who's third on WSU's all-time scoring list and will soon pass Lillard for the No. 2 spot. "So even as a freshman, you still feel comfortable because of them. But you've still got to find your way."

Coach Rahe admires Senglin's tremendous work ethic, his competitive desire, his great ability and his team-first mentality.

"Jeremy's playing really, really well for us," Rahe said. "The thing about him is, I've had some really hard workers — Lillard was tops of the list, and Bamforth was one of those kinda guys — and I've had a lot of 'em. And Jeremy's as hard a worker as I've had. He lives in the gym. He stayed up here for three months last summer, as he has most of the time, because he just wants to be as good as he can be.

"And the thing I love about Jeremy is he works his butt off, not because he wants to put up numbers, but because he's trying to win, and there's a big difference. There's a lot of guys that work hard, get extra time in, because they want to put up stats for themselves. Jeremy's the total opposite. All he cares about is winning. He's tough, he's competitive, he's a winner, and he's one of my all-time favorites that I've ever coached, there's no question.

"He's got everything you want in a player, and he's the same every day," Rahe continued. "Jeremy's a wonderful kid, sharp as a tack, and he's got high energy every day; he never changes every day. He's always happy, he's always ready to compete. He's been the same almost every day he's been here. And he's prepared himself to have a good season. Guys wonder why they don't have a good season? Well, they probably don't work that damn hard, but he's prepared himself to do it."

For all of Senglin's basketball ability, Rahe says it's his senior guard's leadership, character and personality that have helped set him apart.

"He's been a great leader to the young guys, and he does a great job of helping the newer, younger guys understand how we do things and how we play," Rahe said. "All of my older guys are great. I always ask my older guys, 'Hey, you guys have gotta help me coach and take ownership of our program.' And Jeremy's been really good about that.

"Jeremy's turned into an excellent leader, and a lot of it has been by example because he always just plays so damn hard. And this year, vocally, he's done a really good job being that vocal leader and helping guys out.

"He's an unbelievably high-character person, he's got great values, and he comes from a great family, a wonderful family. His family has done a wonderful job in his upbringing and bringing him up the right way," Rahe said. "He's a beautiful kid. I absolutely love him to death."

