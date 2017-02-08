SALT LAKE CITY — The legislative committee’s vote was a foregone conclusion, even before the emotional testimony started last week.

A resolution calling on President Donald Trump to rescind the Bears Ears National Monument was going to be given a favorable recommendation.

Teddy Roosevelt himself could have returned from the dead to argue in favor of Barack Obama’s last-minute decision and it wouldn’t have mattered.

Few measures during this legislative session have been more certain to end up on Gov. Gary Herbert’s desk for his signature.

And few measures better demonstrate how Americans these days can endlessly talk past each other, or how, ultimately, the lack of a democratic process can poison an issue.

This isn’t a one-way observation. My guess is the other side would remain just as intractable regardless of who appeared from the dead to persuade them, too. The American political landscape has become a place where the sense of hearing is unnecessary, and even inconvenient.

If you favor the monument, the other side believes you are ignoring the wishes of people who live next to it and that you have no regard for a public process, for the wishes of some local Native Americans or for the local economy.

If you oppose it, the other side believes you have a burning desire to sell pristine and irreplaceable natural wonders to the highest bidder, leading to mining, oil wells and other degradations.

In truth, the 1.35 million acres President Obama designated as a monument were largely owned and managed by the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service already. Take away the designation and it would remain in federal hands.

In truth, the designation isn’t much different in size from what Rep. Rob Bishop, R-Utah, was trying to broker in a piece of legislation meant to find compromises on all sides. That effort was doomed because, so long as the White House held all the cards, compromise wasn’t a necessity.

Roosevelt was president in 1906 when Congress passed the Antiquities Act, giving presidents dictatorial powers over declaring national monuments. News accounts of the day were full of stories of “pot hunters” gathering important and sacred artifacts from Western lands.

The act was supposed to give presidents the nimbleness to stay ahead of such people by preserving small and noteworthy tracts.

It has morphed into something much larger through the years, and dictatorial powers just don’t mesh well with a West divided among agricultural, tourism, recreational, extraction, environmental and Native American interests.

These all demand to be heard, but most everyone ends up complaining they haven’t been heard somewhere along the way.

Testimony before the Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee came to an abrupt halt last Thursday when a man challenged listeners to find stars on their way home through inversion-clogged skies.

The reference was an indirect challenge to House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, who earlier had ridiculed Obama’s monument designation for wanting to preserve, among other things, star-filled skies. It led to applause by the hundreds of people at the hearing, which led committee chairwoman Sen. Margaret Dayton, R-Orem, to call an end to the proceedings.

That, in turn, led to further outbursts and people being escorted out. But none of that really mattered. The positions were staked out well in advance and understood by everyone. Tension had been rising throughout the meeting, exacerbated by some lawmakers, including Hughes, appearing less than attentive.

In the midst of it all, Sen. Brian Shiozawa, R-Cottonwood Heights, was left to argue for something that seemed naïve. “I still favor an agreement or a compromise,” he said.

Shiozawa might as well have been speaking in Swahili. Even though many Republican lawmakers are quick to acknowledge they feel much of the Bears Ears should be protected, they just don’t want the White House doing it.

The feeling among many on Capitol Hill is that Trump might be persuaded to undo the Bears Ears National Monument. That undoubtedly would lead to long litigation and more talking without listening.

Modern Americans seem to like their politics that way.