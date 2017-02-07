SALT LAKE CITY — Describing longtime advocate for the needy Pamela J. Atkinson as part Mother Teresa and part John Stockton, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert urged Utahns Tuesday to contribute to the homeless trust named for Atkinson as they prepare their state income taxes.

Herbert, speaking at a press conference at Palmer Court, a permanent supportive housing development for people who have experienced chronic homelessness, said while he has long referred to Atkinson as Utah's Mother Teresa, she's also the John Stockton of Utah.

The governor said he admired Stockton, the retired all-star point guard for the Utah Jazz who holds the NBA record for most career assists, for his ability to make all those around him better.

"Certainly he was able to score, but he was able to help other people score. That's what Pamela is. She's really the all-time assist leader here in Utah. She helps us all to be a little bit better, helps us to score in our respective responsibilities and helps tee it up so we can, in fact, complete the shot," he said.

With that, the governor asked Utahns to do their part by contributing a portion of their state income tax refund to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund. Contributions go to the homeless service organizations statewide that assist people experiencing homelessness.

According to the Utah Department of Workforce Services, Utahns used the tax checkoff program to contribute about $70,000 from their 2015 income tax refunds, which was about a 10 percent increase from the previous year.

Herbert challenged Utahns to give at least $3 of their tax refund to the homeless trust, offering his assurance that they likely wouldn't miss it.

"We don't have a cap on the amount that's given. People can add as many zeroes as they want," Atkinson said.

Last year, someone who intended to contribute $100 to the fund added one too many zeros, which made the number $1,000.

When the mistake was brought to their attention, they said, "Ah, let's just leave it," Atkinson said.

To demonstrate the ease of contributing, Herbert filled out a mock tax form designating that $30 of his refund go to the homeless trust.

Contributions to the trust are leveraged with state and federal funds. For instance, a $4 contribution to the fund becomes $12, which can pay for a day of shelter, according to the Department of Workforce Services.

"If everyone gave just $3, we'd have several million dollars for this fund that will go toward affordable housing, the emergency needs that people have, everything that people need to take those steps out of homelessness can be done with everybody doing $3," she said.

Last year, through a competitive grant process, more than 30 nonprofit and government service providers received funding from the trust, which helps pay for emergency services, supportive services and housing.

Following the press conference, Herbert toured Palmer Court, which is owned and operated by the Road Home. He met homeless families and visited the on-site Head Start classrooms operated by Utah Community Action.