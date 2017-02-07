BYU gymnastics heads to Denton, Texas, on Saturday night to take on Texas Woman’s and Centenary in a tri-meet. The night before the meet, the Cougars will put on a fireside for youth.

“It’s a real treat for us to go to Texas because we have a couple of girls from there,” BYU head coach Guard Young said. “It’s also a great state for gymnastics and recruiting. The fact that we get to go down and represent BYU is important for the future of the program.”

The Cougars fell to conference foe Utah State, 195.850 to 194.850, in Logan on Friday. Freshman Shannon Hortman earned a career-high 39.275 in the all-around and set career highs of 9.850 on both uneven bars and beam.

Texas Woman’s competed in two meets during the weekend, including a fourth-place finish against No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 8 Denver and No. 20 Nebraska on Friday. The Pioneers earned a team score of 193.000. On Sunday, TWU earned a season-high 194.125 over league opponent Lindenwood University.

Centenary recorded a 183.400 and finished third against Iowa State and Southeast Missouri State last week.

BYU will also be putting on a fireside for youth ages 12 and older on Friday, Feb. 10, at 6 p.m. CST. It will feature Young and members of team and will be held at the Colleyville Stake Center, located on 500 West and McDonwell School Road in Colleyville, Texas.

Saturday's meet begins at 6 p.m. CST.