BYUtv’s “Studio C” will appear on the late-night talk show “Conan” on Tuesday night on TBS.
Studio C will be on the #TonightShow with #Conan O'Brien this evening! Congrats @StudioC_tv!#teamcoco #TraditionTuesday #BYUtv pic.twitter.com/WLCfjMaout— BYU Alumni (@BYUalumni) February 7, 2017
We're in Burbank, CA, prepping to go on #CONAN tonight!! #StudioC pic.twitter.com/XYYVhfBe4G— Studio C (@StudioC_tv) February 7, 2017
Conan O’ Brien has previously posted a photo with the BYUtv sketch comedy group’s cast with the caption, “They have brought a ton of laughter to my house.”
The cast of the show that has garnered national attention strives to provide clean, family-friendly comedy.