SALT LAKE CITY — This winter's voluminous snowpack has led to emergency feeding operations for deer throughout much of northern Utah and will also result in compensation to farmers and ranchers for damages.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources also expects to put in special fencing to constrain deer from getting into haystacks or fields, prompting an agency request to lawmakers Tuesday to spend up to $800,000 from a restricted account for the efforts.

Greg Sheehan, division director, said the money is not part of any new spending but derived from revenue earned from the sale of licenses.

The Senate Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Appropriations Committee heard the funding request during a budget hearing. The $800,000 includes money for hay, fencing and anticipated compensation to farmers and ranchers.

Wildlife officers began the emergency feeding operations in mid-January, representing the first time since 2008 the agency has had to step in and supplement deer herds.

"It's not a common activity," Sheehan said.

Herds have been helped in Cache County, eastern Box Elder County, the Ogden Valley and Kamas areas.

Sheehan said the milder temperatures this week may help stressed deer populations, which unlike wandering elk, tend to hunker down in one spot and starve.