SALT LAKE CITY — Sundance Mountain Resort northeast of Provo and Powder Mountain Resort northeast of Ogden were forced to close Tuesday due to extreme weather conditions.

And U.S. 89 through Logan Canyon was closed indefinitely Tuesday afternoon following an avalanche. Motorists were advised to use I-80 and I-84 via Evanston, Wyoming, or Idaho 36 via Preston.

According to Sundance’s snow report, the resort is experiencing wind gusts of 46 mph at the summit, as well as slush and rain.

Powder Mountain’s website said its closure is due to high winds and snow — 11 inches in the past 24 hours.

Extreme weather also forced the Utah Department of Transportation to close state Route 58 to Powder Mountain to all traffic.

The U.S. Forest Services' Utah Avalanche Center in Salt Lake City also issued a warning for backcountry recreationists in the mountains of northern Utah and southeastern Idaho, including the Wasatch, western Uinta, Bear River and Wellsville ranges.

The warning is in effect through 6 a.m. Wednesday. The center said rain, heavy snowfall and strong winds are creating unstable snow at all elevations.

According to KSL meteorologist Grant Weyman, a storm system that is bringing rain to the valleys is also bringing the heavy snow to the mountains. The storm should last through early Wednesday, with more rain Friday and snow Saturday, Weyman said.