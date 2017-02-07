The last two weeks have not been kind to at-large dreams in the state of Utah.

Utah was slowly making its way toward an acceptable RPI before dropping three of its last four games. BYU has an RPI over 100, and nobody else is even close. While technically possible, it's difficult to see anybody improving their résumé enough before Selection Sunday to get a bid.

Unless somebody wins their conference championship, the state of Utah probably won't have a team in the Big Dance for the first time since 2013. As it stands, Weber State has the easiest path to the NCAA Tournament and would be the favorite to get in.

Here's where everybody stands on the bracket list at the beginning of February.

SUU Thunderbirds

Record: 4-20 (2-9 Big Sky)

RPI: 345

There are only six teams in Division I that have a worse RPI than Southern Utah.

Utah Valley Wolverines

Record: 10-12 (2-5 WAC)

RPI: 215

UVU has a losing record (6-7) against teams that have an RPI of 150 or greater.

Utah State Aggies

Record: 10-12 (4-7 MWC)

RPI: 181

While the Aggies did get a solid win over Nevada last week, all that did was ensure that the Mountain West will only get one team into the NCAA Tournament this year. That's a breathtaking fall from grace for what used to be one of the top non-Power conferences in college basketball.

The good news is that nobody in the conference is unbeatable this year. Utah State even took Boise State to the wire last week on the road. While there's no chance at an at-large bid, the Aggies could get hot in Las Vegas and find themselves dancing anyway.

Weber State Wildcats

Record: 14-7 (9-1 Big Sky)

RPI: 176

The Wildcats are without question the best bet to get to the Big Dance of anybody in the state.

Of course, Weber State has no chance of picking up an at-large bid with their record and RPI. That said, the Wildcats sit on top of the Big Sky standings and are in good position to take the No. 1 seed in Reno.

The Wildcats may be relegated to the First Four if they do get in, but at least they'll be dancing. That's more than what will likely be said of BYU or Utah.

BYU Cougars

Record: 17-8 (8-4 WCC)

RPI: 101

Simply put, the Cougars don't have a NCAA tournament résumé. They're 1-5 against RPI top 100 teams and have bad losses against UVU and San Diego.

The only shot BYU would have would to somehow run the table, beating Saint Mary's and Gonzaga on the way and at least making it to the WCC Tournament finals. That seems like too tall of an order for this young BYU team that still struggles with consistency. The Cougars are likely headed back to the NIT.

Utah Utes

Record: 15-8 (6-5 Pac-12)

RPI: 76

Road losses against Cal and Stanford last week may have sunk any realistic chance of an at-large bid. Both the Golden Bears and the Cardinal are now ahead of the Utes in the RPI, making Utah No. 7 out of the 12-team conference.

Utah's record against the RPI Top 100 is 1-7. The Utes have played some top-rated teams, including four teams in the RPI top 15. However, Utah has yet to win a big game away from the Huntsman Center. The Utes' best win away from home is at No. 120 Arizona State.

Utah has one marquee road game left at No. 9 Oregon. Upsetting the Ducks on Feb. 16 would go a long way in reviving Utah's mostly dead at-large hopes. At the moment, it looks like the Utes would have to win the Pac-12 tournament to hear its name on Selection Sunday.