PROVO — A decomposing body was found along a set of railroad tracks near 1700 S. State Tuesday morning.

Provo police believe the body had been there for some time. There was no obvious sign of what caused the death, according to police. There was no immediate word if the victim is a male or female, or adult or juvenile.

Police say the area is not heavily traveled and the railroad tracks are not used by the Utah Transit Authority.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.